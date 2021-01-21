Mohave County officials are moving to protect mining opportunities in the Arizona Strip, which may be under threat with a Democratic majority in the U.S. Congress.
“There’s a new Senator, and a new power in Arizona’s congressional delegation,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson this week. “I’m seeking to submit a letter to delegation members to come out and tour the area, prior to any decision they might make before they permanently ban mining in Mohave County.”
Not all members of Arizona’s congressional delegation have been in favor of mining in Mohave County – especially near the Grand Canyon, which may be home to one of the world’s largest deposits of uranium. According to past statements by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, potential mining operations could provide a $29 billion industry boost for the county.
Congressman Raul Grijalva, of Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District, has for more than a decade sought to end uranium mining near the Grand Canyon.
Grijalva submitted legislation last year to that effect, attempting to make permanent a 20-year mining moratorium imposed in 2012 on more than 1 million acres of federal land surrounding the Grand Canyon. That legislation was defeated by a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate — but the winds of progress may have shifted in the Congressman’s favor this year.
“Our letter will have to get out quickly, because I’m afraid Mr. Grijalva might be moving quickly,” Johnson said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Former President Donald Trump countered Grijalva’s efforts by seeking to loosen restrictions on uranium mining in Northern Mohave County – a plan openly criticized by Joe Biden last year.
“I can’t believe I have to say this, but we can’t let Donald Trump open up the Grand Canyon for uranium mining,” Biden tweeted in August, referring to the Grand Canyon an “irreplaceable jewel.”
The area under discussion is not within Grand Canyon National Park, but in the outlying area surrounding the Canyon itself. That area is represented by Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, whose district includes most of Northern Mohave County.
“Economically, mining is very important in certain parts of the county,” Lingenfelter said Tuesday. “It provides high wages, and I think it should be supported. I don’t know how successful it will be, but I support (Johnson’s effort).”
Possible Mohave County mining operations have in the past been defended by Paul Gosar, of Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, who criticized Grijalva’s efforts last year.
“Mining on this land can be done responsibly, and would bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to my district,” Gosar said in a Jan. 5 interview with Cronkite News. “As I said before, this withdrawal is not about protecting the Grand Canyon, but crippling the domestic uranium mining industry.”
