The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will be discussing the fairgrounds at its meeting on Tuesday, after the county assumed full responsibility for the property on Jan. 1.
Supervisors will be asked to direct staff to procure professional consulting services to evaluate the current fairgrounds location in Kingman and possible alternative sites with long-term operations and growth of the fairgrounds in mind. Board members will consider appropriating $100,000 for the consultants.
This item was continued from the board’s Oct. 18 meeting, when the supervisors voted to approve the transition plan for the fairgrounds put together by county staff. The transition plan was approved 4-1 with Chairman Buster Johnson casting the dissenting vote. But supervisors unanimously agreed to table talk of hiring a consultant until Jan. 18 during the October meeting.
During the meeting in October, County Manager Sam Elters told the board that the consultant would put together a study to consider a wide variety of factors regarding whether the county fairgrounds should stay in their current location or if they should move and, if so, where they should move to. He said the consultants will consider access, infrastructure, populations and a wide variety of factors when evaluating potential sites within the county.
Elters also told the board that the county’s current plan is to stay in the current fairgrounds facility for at least one to three years.
During the October meeting, Supervisor Jean Bishop floated the idea of having Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach conduct the study, rather than hiring an outside consultant. Elters responded that he would prefer to hire a third party to do the study – citing the importance of the decision about where to locate the fairgrounds and the need for objective and unbiased information.
Mohave County officially assumed operational responsibility for the fairgrounds on Jan. 1, after the previous agreement with the Mohave County Fair Association expired at the end of 2021. The fairgrounds are now under the management of the county’s parks division.
