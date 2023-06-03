Solar power is intended to be an environmentally friendly option for energy companies throughout the Southwest. But according to one Mohave County supervisor, three pending solar projects could pose environmental risks of a different kind.
Those three projects include the 450-megawatt, 4,300-acre White Hill Solar project, the 275-megawatt, 3,958-acre Mineral Park Solar project, and the 300-megawatt, 3,736-acre Leo Solar Project. The projects would comprise almost 12,000 acres of land managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. According to Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, however, the county is now concerned with those pending projects possible effects on water use, natural landscapes, wildlife habitats, neighboring communities, outdoor recreation and grazing on public lands within Mohave County.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on a proposal by Bishop, which would ask that BLM officials require each solar project to comply with requirements and processes under the county’s General Plan.
According to Bishop’s proposal, the General Plan prescribes that the county should encourage the development of alternative energy production facilities in conducive locations, consistent with any existing adjacent development and those facilities’ surrounding locations. The county maintains zoning ordinances for energy projects in Mohave County, which include extensive research, staff recommendation, public notification and a public comment period by the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Bishop says that developer reNRG, which is based in Texas, has not yet discussed their proposed projects with Mohave County officials for a complete environmental impact analysis. According to Bishop, previous energy projects on BLM land (including the Wind Farm project on U.S. 93 in the vicinity of White Hills) have abided by the county’s rezone and amendment processes.
“The three solar proposals will impact nearly 12,000 acres of BLM land within Mohave County, and conflict with active grazing allotments and significant ranch infrastructure both above and below ground,” according to a proposed letter of opposition to the pending solar projects. ”If the proposed projects are approved, existing grazing allotments are canceled.”
According to Bishop, county officials are perhaps most concerned with the 3,736-acre Leo Solar Project, which will lie in close proximity to the Colorado River. With Colorado River water shortages already underway, Bishop says water use for cleaning solar panels in the project could only add to the strain on Lower Colorado River Basin water users.
“These solar proposals provide very little social or economic benefit to the county, and remove vast portions of land from public recreation and rural lifestyles,” the letter said. “The proposals would create negative visual impacts along U.S. 93 and destroy 12,000 acres of natural vegetation.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to render Bishop’s proposed letter of opposition to BLM officials, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
