KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisors are continuing work on the county’s fiscal 2020-21 budget, which is slated for final approve on Aug. 3.
At their 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 1 meeting the board will consider an additional $500,000 for the planned new animal shelter. The project was funded last year with $2 million, which proved to be insufficient, County Manager Mike Hendrix said when presenting the new budget to the board May 14.
Last fall the county issued a request for proposals to build the shelter.
Responses were received from three firms and the county requested a price proposal from one of them.
The proposal revealed unanticipated off-site improvement costs, mandated City of Kingman improvements, permits and special inspection expenses that would diminish the construction budget.
As a goodbye present, Hendrix, who is retiring June 30, donated $656 to help pay for the fabrication, installation and maintenance of an “Historic Route 66” destination sign at the intersection of Oatman Highway at Shinarump Drive, The sign will help drive traffic to the county-maintained section of Route 66.
The state and county will share the cost.
The board will also consider moving $75,000 from the Mohave County Parks Department’s contingency budget to pay for temporary employees at Davis Camp Park in Bullhead City to help handle an influx of visitors.
According to the agenda, Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 1 will appeal to the board to revoke computer privileges for employees who fail to complete cybersecurity training.
“County employees are the front lines of cybersecurity and one mistake by an employee could cost the taxpayers millions of dollars and take down our entire system which is why it is so important that the mandatory training is completed and understood,” Johnson wrote in a memo addressed to the board.
When an employee completes the training, privileges would be restored, Johnson suggested.
The supervisors will also consider waiving the $10 entry fee to Hualapai Mountain Park for National Trails Day on Saturday, June 6.
