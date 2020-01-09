The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the use of almost $300,000 to repair Sacramento Wash after recent storm damage. County officials say they can’t predict when the wash will next need repairs, but the county’s investment could potentially make Oatman Highway safer for years to come.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a $296,808 contract with Utah-based Perco Rock Company to repair damaged training dikes and berms in the Sacramento Wash, about 30 miles north of Lake Havasu City. The wash, at its lowest point, crosses Oatman Highway before ending in the area of Topock Marsh. Heavy rains damaged multiple berms in the wash, and caused flooding of the highway during the Thanksgiving weekend. After the county spent almost $1 million in improvements to the area last year, Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould was uncertain as to whether such would become a recurring expense for the county.
“(After the storm) we met on sight and evaluated the berms and levies to determine how they’d succumbed to the storm,” Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latowski said at the meeting. “The predicted flows of rainwater approached the berms in a manner not consistent with events as we anticipated them.”
According to Latowski, work by Perco Rock Company will not only repair but reinforce the wash’s existing infrastructure. While it might not be an absolute solution to any weather-related scenario, it will be an improvement nonetheless.
“This work will reinforce those areas of the berm that were breached by the storm,” Latowski said. “We’ll work toward raising the height of the berms, and reinforcing them. Anything is susceptible to a storm of sufficient magnitude, but we like the course of action here – we’re not just restoring it, but bettering it.”
The Oatman highway serves an average of about 1,400 vehicles per day. With improved dams could come fewer flooding incidents on the highway, and fewer dangerous conditions for travelers.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors also approved the Sacramento Wash Revegetation Project. The $115,000 project will add trees and vegetation to the Sacramento Wash area west of Oatman Highway, in Topock.
The cost of both projects will be paid through a transfer of money previously budgeted to the county’s Highway User Fund cash reserve.
