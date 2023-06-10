Mohave County supervisors are siding with constituents urging them to oppose three solar farms contemplated for public lands in northwest Arizona. A resolution formally objecting to the projects proposed on land administered by the Bureau of Land Management passed by unanimous vote during Monday’s board meeting in Kingman.

The Leo Solar project is proposed on more than 5,500 acres in south Mohave Valley. Two other solar farms are proposed north of Kingman; one at Mineral Park totaling about 4,000 acres and the other on a slightly larger parcel in the White Hills area.

