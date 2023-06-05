KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to undo a zoning change for a proposed development in Topock/Golden Shores that had been approved by that same margin a little more than two months ago.
District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius changed her position, reversing the 3-2 vote that granted a zoning change to allow the Lakebound Custom Storage & RV Park to proceed on 160 acres of land adjacent to a residential neighborhood in Topock/Golden Shores. The project to build an outdoor concert venue and RV and storage park still was a long way from breaking ground or starting construction, but the zoning change was needed for it to proceed in the planning process.
The vote at Monday’s meeting reverts that land to its previous agricultural residential and residential recreation designation. The April 3 vote had approved a needed change to special development/commercial.
The zoning change apparently became moot for the Lakebound project — but not for the land owned by Telos Venture Partners LLC — after the proposed developer backed out of the project.
“Telos desires to update the board of supervisors ... that Telos’ intended private land sale agreement with a potential buyer is no longer proceeding and has been cancelled,” attorney Andrew C. Spitler, of Titus Brueckner Spitler & Shelts, PLC, wrote in a letter dated May 31 to Ryan Esplin, chief civil deputy county attorney.
But the attorney representing Telos, a group that includes Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City, said the zoning change “would appear to be permanent” because any action to undo it came well after the 30 days since Telos’ receipt of the formal approval letter from the Mohave County Development Services Department. That letter was dated the day after the April 3 meeting — but well before anyone had an opportunity to appeal the board’s zoning change decision. That would mean that Telos — or any future owner of that land — would have zoning in place for a special development/commercial development, a broad category that could include plans similar to those in the Lakebound proposal or something completely different.
Biasiucci has not returned multiple requests for comment on the land, the development or his role in it as of press time on Monday evening.
Topock residents made their appeal by convincing Angius and Supervisor Jean Bishop to bring it back before the board for reconsideration.
Angius was the only supervisor to change her vote, joining Travis Lingenfelter and Buster Johnson in supporting rescission of the zoning change. Bishop and Ron Gould voted against the reversal; they had been joined by Angius in supporting the zoning change at the April meeting despite a unanimous recommendation by the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission to deny it.
That recommendation was at least part of Angius’ reasoning for reversing her support of the project. Wording in county zoning laws concerning special development designation suggest that such a change “must” include approval by the zoning commission before it can go before the board of supervisors.
“It does say ‘must’ be acceptable by the commission and recommended to the board,” Angius said in questioning Development Services Director Tim Walsh.
“I don’t have a specific answer to why it’s in there,” Walsh said of the wording. He then said it may be up to interpretation what “acceptable” meant in terms of the filing the application.
Angius scoffed at that, suggesting that a unanimous rejection by the planning and zoning commission didn’t fit any definition of “acceptable.”
Before the vote, Angius asked if there were any legal ramifications of reversing the zoning change. Esplin said there could be.
“There is risk. Yes,” he said. “The county could be sued. There is a risk there.”
But, he added, there could be similar risk if the county left the zoning change alone with legal action coming from Topock/Golden Shores residents.
Esplin added that he considered the reconsideration part of “all one process” on the zoning change.
“Whether that’s the winning argument, I can’t say,” Esplin said. “We do have concerns. Absolutely.”
Bishop said Topock/Golden Shores residents need to realize that their community north of Interstate 40 along Historic Route 66 is going to change, like it or not.
“Things are going to get built there,” she said, noting the growth of Mohave County.
That’s why the legal standing of the reversal is important. If the land reverts back to the agricultural residential and residential recreation, any future development outside those uses would have to go through the zoning change process again. Otherwise, it would be considered ready for special development.
The vote came after 10 people spoke about the zoning change or the project itself, including Ryan Rodney, manager of Riverbound QOF Management, LLC, and developer of the Lakebound project.
Rodney said little about the future of the proposed development but said, “Our intention has always been to become part of and work with this community, just as we have in Lake Havasu.”
Riverbound QOF is involved in an existing Riverbound RV park and storage facility in Lake Havasu City, which he said was “a development that has (been) and is continuing to be built with class, care and craftmanship.”
But resident Kimberly James noted that plans submitted to the county and proposals circulating to Lakebound’s potential investors had projects of different scopes concerning the number of storage units and RV spaces and the capacity of the concert venue abutting residential areas in Topock/Golden Shores.
“We were all deceived,” James said.
Topock resident Joy Bancroft implored the supervisors to reverse their zoning decision even though the Lakebound development apparently was off the table.
“I don’t want it to go to commercial one way or the other,” she said of the land use. “I don’t want any developer to have carte blanche down the road. Deny, because nobody knows what the project is here.”
