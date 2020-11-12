Water is a lifeblood issue for many Arizona communities, and few are as affected by the topic as those on Arizona’s West Coast. Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors could sign a resolution that they believe will further protect Western Arizona’s most valuable resource.
Efforts by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors earlier this year were unsuccessful to stop the transfer of more than 1,000 annual acre-feet of water per year to the Central Arizona city of Queen Creek. According to Queen Creek estimates, that water could have a future economic impact of more than $150 million. But according to Mohave County officials, the growth of Central Arizona will come at the expense of communities along the Colorado River.
The resolution to be considered by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week will include a standing opposition to the future transfer of water. According to the proposed county resolution, Mohave and La Paz Counties have previously been designated as drought “hot spots” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The proposed resolution says that transfers of water entitlements from smaller river communities to benefit metropolitan areas, which have alternative water supplies available to them, sets a bad precedent while putting local water supplies as well as the economic future of rural communities at risk. The transfer of water entitlements from the mainstem of the Colorado River could also have adverse ecological impacts as well, the resolution says.
“It is an attack on the water rights and continued economic growth and viability of rural Arizona,” the resolution says. “The Mohave County Board of Supervisors believes safeguards must be enacted to protect those river communities and landowners directly and adversely impacted by any such off-reservation transfers to ensure fair treatment of landowners left without water for future development.”
Last year, Queen Creek officials proposed the acquisition of 2,088 annual acre-feet of water once allotted to GSC Farms, in La Paz County. The sum of that water was estimated to have an economic impact for Queen Creek of about $307.7 million. According to Mohave County officials, about 10 times that amount of Colorado River Water had already been diverted to Central Arizona.
Despite opposition from Mohave and La Paz County officials, a reduced deal for 1,078 annual acre-feet of Colorado River Water rights was approved by the Arizona Department of Water Resources and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation earlier this year.
If approved at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the resolution will be sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, the commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, state and federal legislators, the Arizona Governor’s Office and to other communities on the Colorado River.
