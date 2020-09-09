Attempts to change invocation at meetings of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors don’t have a prayer.
Mohave County Board of Supervisors chose Tuesday not to break with the tradition of holding prayer before its monthly meetings.
At a Monday meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, members of the county’s governing board were asked to address a recent complaint against the practice of invocation. It is a practice followed by state and local legislative bodies throughout the U.S., and according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin, it has been a matter of procedure of the board for more than 20 years.
According to statements by Esplin last week, the informal complaint was filed by nonprofit organization, Americans United for Separation of Church and State. The complaint was made in reference to the board’s apparent preference for allowing supervisors to give the invocation before each county meeting themselves, rather than inviting members of the Mohave County community to do so.
The board of supervisors would often invite local priests, ministers or other religious leaders to offer the invocation at each meeting, but Esplin says the board’s members have performed the opening prayer themselves for the past two years.
Reverend Steven DeFord, of Kingman, spoke on the issue at Monday’s meeting. According to DeFord, maintaining the tradition of prayer mattered more than who was giving it. He cited Arizona’s state motto, “Ditat deus” - “God enriches” - when he addressed the board.
“It is God who has enriched us,” DeFord said. “Out of gratitude for what He has done; and prayerful, humble receiving of what he would continue to bless us with, that I hope you continue that practice.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to take no action on the complaint.
