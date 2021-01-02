KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Jan. 4 will discuss and approve appointments of board members to regional, state and county boards where they will represent the county in 2021.
In 2020 the Corrections Officer Retirement Board and Public Safety Retirement Board were the domain of new board Chairman Buster Johnson.
Jean Bishop of District 4 led the Mohave County Board of Health, as well as the Mohave and LaPaz Workforce Investment Youth Council.
Bishop and new board Vice Chairman Ron Gould were both involved with LEO Member Mohave and the LaPaz Local Workforce Investment Board.
The Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust was represented by Supervisor Hildy Angius.
When it comes to regional and state boards, Johnson was assigned to the Quad State County Government Coalition, and Gould to the Clean Colorado River Sustainability Coalition. Angius was responsible for the Arizona Secure Rural Schools Coalition Advisory Council and the County Supervisors Association Legislative Policy Committee.
While the new responsibilities may likely match previous preferences, it is former District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson’s duties that need to be discussed.
In 2020, they were the Mohave County Water Authority, WACOG [Weighted Average Cost of Gas] Mohave County Advisory Council and the WACOG Executive Board.
Some or all of those duties will be likely picked up by the new District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who already declared his interest in the water issues and his familiarity with the current positions and major players.
At the previous board’s meeting on Dec. 21, Lingenfelter said he is looking forward to providing “balanced and conservative representation for the citizens of Mohave County.”
