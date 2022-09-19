Jail

Officials at the Mohave County adult detention facility are dealing with an outbreak of covid-19.

A new re-entry program for inmates at Mohave County Jail began earlier this year under grant funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, and an additional $2.3 million is on the table as county law enforcement officials seek to further reduce recidivism at the facility.

Mohave County’s “Reach Out” program was implemented in July with a unanimous vote by the county’s governing board to accept $1 million from the Attorney General’s office, with $412,000 proposed for the design of a new county facility near the jail to administer the program. The Arizona Legislature earlier this year provided for potential funding for the program, and others like it, statewide, from a pool of $7 million in state appropriations. Of that sum, $2.3 million was allocated to the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office. This week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to apply that funding to the county’s new “Reach Out” program.

