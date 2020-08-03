KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will have an agenda filled with 90 items to deal with when they meet at 9:30 a.m. today.
Per District 3 Supervisor Hildy Angius’ request, the board will consider the temporary suspension of mandatory Transportation Commission meetings in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City for the rest of the calendar year.
The commission’s bylaws require that meetings take place in each of the county’s three cities at least once a year.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission’s regular meeting facility in Kingman best accommodates social distancing guidelines for public meetings, Angius argued wrote in a memo attached to the agenda item.
The board of supervisors may decide to proceed with a solar electric generation facility project located 2 miles from Golden Shores.
The environmental assessment has been completed for the project, which was first considered in 2012.
The board will also consider accepting from the state $26,939 for short-term rental, mortgage and utility assistance for low-income residents and persons with HIV impacted by COVID-19.
Supervisors will also discuss transferring an existing agreement with Wal-Mart to Starline Properties, LLC.
In 2006, because Wal-Mart purchased land in the county’s 1-40 Industrial Corridor near Kingman, the county and company entered into an agreement allowing Wal-Mart to connect to and use the county’s 1-40 Industrial Corridor Water System.
Now, those rights and obligations will be transferred to another company if the board approves.
A number of local contracts will be considered for annual renewals, including:
• roofing services to A2Z Roofing and Supply Company of Kingman.
• pest control services to Mohave Pest Control, LLC of Kingman.
• fluids and lubricants for automobiles and heavy equipment to Parker Oil Products of Parker.
• mosquito treatment services with Baron Pest Solutions of Fort Mohave.
• electrical services contracts to Zeus Electric and DeVault Electric of Kingman; and McAtlin Electrical and Sam Nichols Electrical of Lake Havasu City.
