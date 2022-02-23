Truckers and long-haulers began their journey to Washington D.C. this week in protest of distribution industry vaccine and mask mandates.
Local residents gathered Wednesday at the intersection of I-40 and State Route 95, 14 miles north of Lake Havasu City, to lend their support for the movement as truck drivers stopped on their journey for fuel, food and beverages.
“We support the truckers and their freedoms,” said Bouse resident Laurie Nash, who stood with dozens of others along the overpass on Wednesday. “These truckers are the lifeblood of this country. The mandates on them alone … it needs to stop. This is a beautiful thing, seeing them all come together.”
Communities throughout the U.S. have seen their own “People’s Convoy,” with thousands of truckers traveling to the nation’s capital through early March. The Kingman Police Department was notified this week that 500 to 1,000 such vehicles would be traveling from Barstow, California on Wednesday morning to begin their journey - with Kingman designated as the convoy’s first overnight stop.
“These truckers are all out there for us,” Nash said. “And these people are dealing with mandates, while we’re all dealing with high gas prices … it’s all Biden’s fault. We’re not going to sit down and take it.”
The convoy follows a similar movement in Canada, which began in late January. The Canadian “Freedom Convoy” began with truckers protesting Candadian mask and vaccination requirements, with thousands of drivers traveling to Ottawa throughout the protest.
Danna Olson is a winter visitor to the Havasu area, and was among supporters at the intersection on Wednesday.
“I support truckers who stand against mandates,” Olson said. “I don’t think vaccines and mask mandates are what people need right now. It’s facist. People should live free, and not be told what to do. And if we don’t stand up, then we’ve got nothing.”
At the junction’s nearby Pilot truck stop, other long-haulers were already gathering–Either to join the protest themselves, or following their own respective routes. Trucker John Godel, of Las Vegas, stopped at the location Wednesday afternoon.
“I haven’t been impacted by the mandates yet,” Godel said. “But it’s about our freedom. It’s about our rights. I stand behind (The People’s Convoy). I’ve seen people standing and waving with American flags, cheering not just from the overpass but along the shoulder of the highway too. It makes us feel good, to see them standing up for what they believe in.”
FYI — The US is not Canada. There are no vaccine mandates affecting these truckers. In the two articles about the Convoy in the Herald, not one actual trucker says he has been impacted by mandates. Just another political stunt and probably another grift. When will the rubes learn?
