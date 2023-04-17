US-NEWS-ENV-ARIZ-GROUNDWATER-1-LA

The Central Arizona Project Canal running through the desert in Arizona. (Albert Brave Tiger Lee/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Albert Brave Tiger Lee

More than half of Arizona’s legislature includes first-time representatives from throughout Arizona. And with a new governor in office this year, at least four counties are now seeking to educate lawmakers and pass legislation that would protect rural groundwater supplies.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday to join a collaborative effort with Coconino, La Paz and Yavapai Counties to draw attention to bills introduced this legislative session that would protect Arizona’s most valuable natural resource.

