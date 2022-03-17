Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Mohave County officials are seeking representation in Ireland as one international opioid manufacturer pursues bankruptcy protections in the U.S. and abroad.
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1867, in St. Louis. The company sought to avoid U.S. corporate taxes in 2013 when Mallinckrodt executed a tax-inversion to Ireland – despite more than 90% of the company’s distribution taking place in the U.S., according to documentation filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission. Now the company has filed for bankruptcy protections after a $1.6 billion in a 2020 opioid lawsuit in U.S. District Court.
The terms of that bankruptcy are still being discussed in Ireland’s High Court – but Mohave County won’t have to follow a rainbow to find its wealth this year. County officials will just have to hire someone who’s already on the other end.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to appoint a proxy to represent the county in the High Court of Ireland. That official will be tasked with voting on the county’s behalf in Mallinckrodt, on a proposed plan to repay U.S. litigation in reference to the opioid epidemic.
Many companies involved in opioid litigation three years ago – including Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Pharmaceuticals, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health – have already taken settlements or sought to defend against lawsuits in court. But according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin, Mallinckrodt’s bankruptcy filing is a rare outcome in the case – and brings a rare necessity for the county.
“Mallinckrodt opted to pursue Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, rather than litigating the thousands of claims in the jurisdictional lawsuit,” Esplin explained this week. “When a debtor goes through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the debtor presents a plan of reorganization … Once the plan is presented, all of the creditors will have the opportunity to vote on the plan.”
The plan of reorganization will explain how Mallinckrodt will pay taxes, government claims, and debts both secured and unsecured. The plan will require approval from a judge and a vote by creditors before that plan is put in action and claims may be paid under the bankruptcy settlement.
Mallinckrodt submitted its plan of reorganization in 2021, proposing to pay $1.6 billion in cash over a span of seven years. Of those payments, $700 million and $1.3 billion will be paid to various government and tribal entities in the U.S., Esplin said. As part of the bankruptcy plan, Mallinckrodt would be released from any additional opioid-related claims.
“Mallinkrodt’s parent company is organized in Ireland, and in order for Mallinckrodt to be able to effectuate the terms of the plan, Mallinckrodt also needs court authority under Irish Law,” Esplin said.
The company began bankruptcy proceedings in Ireland on Feb. 14, with a plan for reorganization identical to that filed in U.S. court last year – Which was previously approved in August by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“What the board will be voting on Monday is simply a formality,” Esplin said. “The board already voted to accept Mallinckrodt’s plan of reorganization, but for that plan to take effect, the creditors must also vote in favor of the plan in Ireland.”
From Mallinckrodt, however, Esplin says the county may not receive much by comparison.
“Mohave County will not be receiving much monies from the Mallinckrodt bankruptcy, simply because there are a lot of claims and not much money to go around,” Esplin said.
But Esplin says that millions in awarded litigation is already set for distribution to Mohave County within the next two months, out of a $26 billion settlement from Cardinal, McKesson, AmericsourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson that was agreed to by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich last year.
Arizona is expected to see $549 million of that money, which will be used exclusively for opioid treatment, prevention and education. Mohave County is expected to receive $8,071,659 of that settlement, according to Esplin. Lake Havasu City is expected to receive an additional $1.79 million of that settlement.
