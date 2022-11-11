The Arizona Department of Water Resources is coming to Kingman this weekend for a special hearing that could determine the fate of Kingman’s water supply.

Mohave County’s central municipality is facing a possible crisis. Local experts and representatives from the U.S. Geological Survey estimating that the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin, Kingman’s primary water supply, could be depleted within the next 100 years. State officials will further discuss the issue Saturday, and county supervisors are hoping county residents will again speak out against continued irrigation of Kingman’s water supply.

