The Arizona Department of Water Resources is coming to Kingman this weekend for a special hearing that could determine the fate of Kingman’s water supply.
Mohave County’s central municipality is facing a possible crisis. Local experts and representatives from the U.S. Geological Survey estimating that the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin, Kingman’s primary water supply, could be depleted within the next 100 years. State officials will further discuss the issue Saturday, and county supervisors are hoping county residents will again speak out against continued irrigation of Kingman’s water supply.
For two years, county officials have sought protection for the sub-basin as an “Irrigation Non-Expansion” area under Arizona statute, protecting Kingman’s water supply from future agricultural interests.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources received public comment on the issue in a Sept. 20 hearing at the Mohave County Administrative Complex, with hundreds of county residents and stakeholders in attendance. Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter hopes the issue will continue to inspire concern, and open discussion this weekend among Kingman area residents.
“Over the last 10 years or so, there’s been quite a few California and international corporate farming businesses that have moved into the area, and have purchased a total of just under 78,000 acres within that decade,” Lingenfelter said this week. “They are currently cultivating about 8,400 of those acres. (The Arizona Department of Water Resources) believes that they are using about 60% of 45,000 acre-feet of water per year, being pumped out of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin today.”
According to Lingenfelter, the sub-basin is recharging only about 12,000 acre-feet of water per year.
With agricultural interests continuing to deplete Kingman’s water supply, Mohave County has thus far been unsuccessful in resolving the issue. Although county documents show that the sub-basin could be depleted within the next century, Arizona water officials have relied on present basin measurements rather than future predicted water levels to render decisions as to whether Irrigation Non-Expansion area protections may be applied.
But now, the Arizona Department of Water Resources could issue those protections in a possible decision by Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke.
“Hopefully, everybody can come out,” Lingenfelter said. “We need our Realtors, our business owners and our industries to come out and either provide public comment on Saturday, here in this building, or to write in their public comments to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.”
Saturday’s hearing is scheduled to take place 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Administrative Complex, at 700 Beale Street, in Kingman.
Residents who cannot attend the meeting may still provide public comment to the Arizona Department of Water Resources by mail, at: Arizona Department of Water Resources, Attn: Sharon Scantlebury, 1110 W. Washington St. Suite 310, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.