Groundwork is expected to be laid this week for this year’s Mohave County Fair, as officials examine possible new attendance fees and contracts with carnival services at the event.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on possible new fees at the Mohave County Fair this year, as well as a continued contract with Mesa-based carnival services provider, Brown’s Amusements.
Under a fee proposal by Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, a fee for entering exhibits at the fair could be removed, while admission fees for the fair itself could see a slight increase. Parking fees for the event could also be removed, and outdoor vending fees could be reduced.
According to Latoski, the new proposed fee schedule for this year’s fair will allow for quicker parking, more exhibits visited by the public, and possibly greater participation from the public.
Admission to the event would remain unchanged at $5 per child younger than 12, and free admission for children younger than 4 years old. Under the new fee proposal, admission for adults would increase from $10 per person in 2022 to $12 in September. Senior and veteran admission would also be increased from $5 per person to $6.
The proposal offers $5 admission on the Sunday of the event for all comers, through which Latoski hopes to offer a more affordable option for county residents.
Even as county supervisors next week mull those possible fee changes, the county’s governing board will also consider the continuation of its existing contract with Brown’s Amusements. For years, the company has provided rest areas in the fair’s midway, shade tents and benches. The company also provides its own staff to oversee safety and provide electricity to the company’s popular attractions, including its Tilt-A-Whirl, haunted houses, mirror mazes and a 60-foot gondola wheel.
Brown’s Amusements serves as many as 10 of Arizona’s 15 counties throughout any given year. The company last renewed its contract to provide services at the Mohave County Fair in 2022.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve new fee schedules, as well as carnival services for September’s Mohave County Fair at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
