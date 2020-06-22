KINGMAN — Mohave County will charge Kingman over $108,000 annually for use of what is now the Mohave County Animal Shelter, still operating at its at 950 Buchanan St.
A brand new, larger shelter is currently being planned by the county.
The intergovernmental agreement was already signed by Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and last Monday was approved 4-0 by the county’s board of supervisors, with District 1 Gary Watson absent.
“How did we determine this price,” Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 asked before the vote.
County Manager Mike Hendrix explained it was the county’s Financial Services Department that came up with the amount using overall animal intake data – specifically the number of animals coming in from the city compared to the number from the county – and cost of operations.
“We believe the amount is representative,” Hendrix said, adding the numbers are based on the current Kingman usage of the existing shelter.
The matter was first brought up by the board last year when the operational funding of the current and the future county animal shelter was discussed in depth, after the county took operations of the shelter in-house.
During discussions on funding on June 17, 2019 the board directed staff to work with the City of Kingman to address their participation in paying for the operation of the shelter.
The agreement presented to the board of supervisors a year later was the joint work of the city and the county, and was approved by the city.
The agreement will take effect July 1, 2020, and the annual amount will be paid in quarterly installments of roughly $27,000 each.
