County to consider Suddenlink contract renewal: A contract is up for renewal with internet service provider, Suddenlink, which could keep Mohave County facilities connected for five more years.
The $220,000 contract will extend the county’s control over its “dark fiber” network, rather than an internet service agreement. By leasing dark fiber services, the county will maintain control over bandwidth for applications and systems connected to the county’s network. Those services would provide network services to eight facility locations, at a rate of $528.75 per month, per facility.
According to Mohave County IT Director Nathan McDaniel, the county maintains an established bidding process for primary internet services. Although the county maintains contract bids for those services, Suddenlink remains the only provider of leased dark fiber networking in Mohave County.
“The county has been very satisfied with the service provided by suddenlink over the past five years,” McDaniel said this week.
The contract will cost the county less than it did five years ago, when the former Mohave County Procurement Director Rebecca O’Brien proposed a $256,500 contract with Suddenlink to provide dark fiber network services to nine county facilities.
Mohave County has leased dark fiber networking services to its facilities since as early as 1995, when county officials entered their first contract with Kingman Cablevision. That company was later acquired by NPG Cable, which was later acquired by Suddenlink.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve its new contract for those services, at its next meeting in Kingman.
