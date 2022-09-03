There’s an affordable housing crisis in Mohave County, and one of the first steps in addressing it will require county officials to determine what’s missing, and what’s needed.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on the possible approval of a Mohave County Housing Study and Needs Assessment, to be compiled by Washington-based FCS group under a $144,630 contract. Funding for the contract would be sourced to the county’s FY2023 Community Services budget.
According to an Aug. 18 memo from Mohave County Procurement Officer Selena Leon, the purpose of the assessment will be to identify existing and future housing stock within the community, and to identify strategies that will ensure housing opportunities to as many community members as possible.
A request for proposals was sent to 24 potential assessment companies, and posted by the Mohave County Procurement Department in June. The county received one sealed proposal, from FCS Group, in late July.
According to county officials, the proposed housing needs assessment will be the first of its kind in 15 years for Mohave County.
In June, Community Services Director Matt Smith said the study would identify gaps in housing opportunities and needs throughout Mohave County, and those would-be residents who are still searching for affordable homes. The assessment will include not only Mohave County, but the land between Parker and Lake Havasu City.
“It will address our needs,” Smith said in June. “After we’ve conducted our assessment with the citizens of Mohave County, (the results) will be brought back before the board of supervisors for a full presentation. Part of this housing needs assessment will really look at the county as a whole. What resources and areas of the county do we want to make sure we’re developing for workforce housing?”
According to statements by Smith earlier this year, a housing shortage has persisted throughout Mohave County since the housing market crash of 2008. But for the past several years, housing prices have outpaced wages in Mohave County, creating a large gap in the price of area homes, and residents’ ability to afford them.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to possibly approve the new housing assessment at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
