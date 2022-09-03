For sale

Several homes on the 2300 block of Seabring Drive are up for sale with realty signs hanging in the front yards on Wednesday.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

There’s an affordable housing crisis in Mohave County, and one of the first steps in addressing it will require county officials to determine what’s missing, and what’s needed.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on the possible approval of a Mohave County Housing Study and Needs Assessment, to be compiled by Washington-based FCS group under a $144,630 contract. Funding for the contract would be sourced to the county’s FY2023 Community Services budget.

