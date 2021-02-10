Mohave County will make the decision on Friday whether to move on to vaccinating other phase 1B subcategories or to continue to focus on the 75 and older population.
Arizona received 170,000 doses of the covid-19 vaccine this week from the federal government with 3,000 of those doses going to Mohave County according to information from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
As of Feb. 8 Mohave County has been allocated only 25,700 doses of the vaccine.
The limited supply of vaccines being allocated to the county is one of the reasons that Mohave County had to delay the rollout of the vaccine to the education worker and people 65 and over.
AZDHS Public Information Officer, Holly Poynter says that the limited number of vaccines being given to Arizona is affecting allocation for all counties, not just Mohave.
“Our goal is to safely vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, and we have been ramping up our vaccination efforts across the state,” Poynter said. “The current limitation on vaccine administration in Arizona is the number of doses made available by the federal government.”
This past Friday a request by Gov.Doug Ducey for an additional 300,000 was denied by the federal government.
Another issue that is affecting the number of vaccines being sent to Mohave is the unpredictability of the number of Moderna vaccines the state will receive.
“We are hopeful that the allocation will grow in the coming weeks,” Poynter said. “While the Pfizer shipments have been more consistent week to week, the Moderna allocation has been especially prone to weekly variance.”
Poynter says that rural counties like Mohave have been asking for the Moderna vaccine over the Pfizer vaccines because the challenging storage requirements of Pfizer and its large lot sizes are not feasible in rural areas.
A drive thru clinic was held in Kingman Wednesday where it was expected that 600 doses of the vaccine would be adminstarted. County officials are hopeful that a provider will put on a similar clinic in Lake Havasu City.
