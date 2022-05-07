Upgrades are coming to Arizona’s 911 emergency phone system, and Mohave County will be among the first to implement new changes.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to approve a request by the Sheriff Doug Schuster to receive $1.15 million in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Administration for upgrades to the county’s existing 911 system. Those upgrades will take place throughout the 2023 fiscal year, and allow for enhancements to emergency dispatch services in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Bullhead City and Colorado City; as well as the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the National 911 Program, most of Arizona’s emergency dispatch systems were built using analog rather than digital technologies. Those systems will be upgraded statewide under a plan by the Department of Administration, to a digital or Internet-based 911 system - also commonly known as NG (Next Generation) 911.
The new system will be implemented first in Northern Arizona, and will enhance emergency services to allow for voice, photos, videos and text messages to be sent and received on the 911 network. The new system will also allow for more accurate location tracking for callers. As of 2017, most U.S. states had already adopted programs to adopt NG911 services in the near future, but progress may still be underway in some parts of the country.
The Arizona Department of Administration shows that NG911 services are scheduled for implementation in the City of Kingman on June 13. The system will be adopted June 14 by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and on June 15 by the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
According to state administrative officials, text-to-911 services have already been deployed as of this week by Mohave County and its major municipalities.
The new system is expected to allow law enforcement dispatchers throughout Mohave County to transfer data to other agencies as needed, while eliminating additional phone calls and saving valuable time when such emergencies arise.
The county’s governing board also voted in March to increase Mohave County emergency dispatch services’ funding by an additional $587,698 to further enhance the county’s 911 system.
