Six months after the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to reopen libraries, some library areas designated for youths remain closed.
Now Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter is asking for a report about how the county’s libraries are serving local students.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in March to allow a full reopening of Mohave County’s library district. In Lake Havasu City, that reopening has excluded areas like the facility’s “Teen Zone.” Lingenfelter is seeking answers as to what programs and services remain available to Mohave County children.
According to a board action form submitted by Lingenfelter, library staff have been asked to provide a report as to how those services will serve the county’s students. The subject of that report will include the availability of after school programs, areas of the library which may still be closed to the public – including portions of the “teen zone” at the county library facility in Havasu – and the current operational status of the county’s “book mobile” program.
That report is expected to be heard by the county’s governing board at its Oct. 4 meeting in Kingman.
Mohave County’s Public Libraries were closed last year at the outset of the statewide coronavirus pandemic. The closure lasted for about 90 days, after which the library was permitted to operate with restricted access for visitors and all in-person programs suspended. Those restrictions have mostly been lifted as of March, and Mohave County Library Director Kathy Pennell says early childhood programs remain ongoing with the continued support of the community.
“In March and April we partnered with In-N-Out Burger in the Cover-to-Cover reading program,” Pennell said. “In June and July, we offered our annual summer reading program as well as a story and sing along program. We are now offering story time for different age groups, as well as Family Story Time and after school programs.”
But according to Pennell, there were less than half as many library visitors last month as there were in August 2019. Pennell says the library recorded 48,975 visitors in August 2019, compared to 21,862 in August 2021.
Despite flagging visitation, however, Pennell says the Mohave County Library is constantly evaluating programs to ensure that the library’s services meet the needs of the community.
Pennell says Havasu residents may find a full list of programs offered for all age groups at the library, by visiting www.mohavecountylibrary.us/lake-havasu-city.
