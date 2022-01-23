Mohave County will move ahead with operations at the county’s fairground facility this year, but county officials’ attention may already be turning to other venues for the annual event.
Last Tuesday, the county’s governing board voted against a possible $100,000 contract to hire a consulting firm in seeking alternative sites for the county’s fairgrounds — opting instead to task county staff members with evaluating potential new locations for the Mohave County Fair.
“I’m interested in exploring a new location for the fairgrounds, but I’m not interested in spending $100,000 on a consultant to do it,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould at the meeting. “It’s something county staff can look into, but there’s no giant rush to do it while we’re exploring how much money we’re willing to spend on the current fairgrounds … but we shouldn’t throw good money after bad.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the county would benefit from exploring its options, even as officials weigh their options with the county’s existing fairgrounds.
“I think it would be a good idea to look into finding a facility that does everything that Mohave County wants to do, or could do, for the next 60 to 70 years,” Lingenfelter said on Tuesday. “A lot of the problems we’ve seen, with the growth of the city of Kingman around the facility … there’s no harm in taking this year to allow the county manager to do an evaluation, and bring something back if he finds anything, as part of a five-or-six-year plan.”
The Mohave County Parks Department assumed operation of the facility at the beginning of this year, ending more than three decades of management by the Mohave County Fair Association. But according to county officials, the Mohave County Fairgrounds has fallen into disrepair, prompting discussions in October as to the possibility of transitioning the event to new venue.
The county’s governing board voted last year to terminate the Fair Association’s lease over the property after years of alleged complaints including deteriorating facilities, safety hazards and incomplete bookkeeping by the organization.
“The Fair Association turned over control of the facility to Mohave County Parks at the beginning of the year,” Mohave County Manager Sam Elters reported at the board’s meeting on Tuesday. “The county followed through and secured the facility, and the transition is progressing … but not quite as planned.”
According to Elters, the Fair Association left equipment including refrigerators, freezers, picnic tables and bleachers at the facility, which are expected soon to be removed. Additionally, Elters reported that the Fair Association has given none of its financial records to the county for review or audit as of this week.
Mohave County Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman last year predicted about $1.7 million in estimated expenses to repair and maintain the existing Mohave County Fairgrounds facilities; including land improvements and restoration of existing buildings at the property. Necessary repairs reportedly included the roof of the fairgrounds administration building, the facility’s community stage, asbestos removal and electrical cables that have been damaged due to high winds - potentially creating fire hazards at the venue.
Zimmerman has said the fairgrounds could still generate revenue for the county, providing about $710,000 over the next two years. That revenue, however, would lead to a net loss of about $885,665 by 2023.
After repairs and renovations are completed, however, Zimmerman predicted that future events could lead to additional revenue - and a possible net profit for the facility - could still be possible in the long term.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, the possible consideration of a new venue for the Mohave County Fair was premature as of this week.
“Why are we going forward, talking about moving the fairgrounds when we haven’t gotten off the ground with managing the fairgrounds we have,” Bishop said. “I would like to see Mohave County run the fairgrounds for one or two years before we start making decisions about moving it. We need to learn our job before we try to complicate it, and there are a lot of groups that use the fairgrounds that would be inconvenienced if we move the venue before they are ready to proceed.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors agreed to assign staff to explore possible options for a new fairgrounds location, by a vote of 4-1. Bishop opposed the measure on Tuesday.
