A community park in Mohave Valley has come under scrutiny this year, after one county supervisor noted several possible issues with the facility’s upkeep.
The Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park Committee has operated the park independently of Mohave County since May 2020. The county entered into an agreement with the committee last May, under which the committee would receive $50,000 per year to maintain the facility. Now, Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson expects to hear a report from committee members next week on how that money has been spent.
Johnson says he visited the park in October, and began to question park improvements after he allegedly found multiple code violations, safety concerns and closed bathrooms at the facility.
According to county records, the park has been cited for multiple safety concerns throughout the past several years. In April 2018, Johnson visited the park and submitted photos to county officials of a trailer and potentially hazardous materials that he said were left at the scene. One month earlier, eggs from an Easter egg hunt were found to possibly have been contaminated with herbicide.
The county entered into its $50,000-per-year agreement with the Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park Committee in May 2020. The agreement is not expected to expire until 2025.
Discussion about the park follows a decision earlier this year by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to end another long standing agreement, with the Mohave County Fair Association. The county budgeted about $25,000 per year to the Fair Association to maintain the fairgrounds until this year, when the county ended the lease agreement due to ongoing complaints of incomplete bookkeeping and a growing list of possible safety hazards at the facility.
County officials will hear a report from Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park Committee members at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.