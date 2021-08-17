The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has fought for nearly two years to prevent water more than 2,000 acre-feet of water from being transferred from the Colorado River communities to Central Arizona. Now, the lawyers are getting involved.
For the community of Queen Creek, 40 miles southeast of Phoenix, that water represents a $300 million economic windfall. But according to previous statements by Mohave County officials, Central Arizona’s prosperity will come at Rural Arizona’s expense. On Monday, the county voted unanimously to secure an attorney, at an expense of no more than $50,000, to challenge the transfer.
“This is to explore and advise Mohave County regarding potential avenues of what our course of action might be,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter this week.
The water being contested was once leased to Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions under GSC Farms, an agricultural operation owned by the company in La Paz County. In 2019, Greenstone declared its intent to transfer its fourth-priority water rights to the town of Queen Creek – a transfer that met with approval by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke earlier this year. The decision of whether to approve the transfer of fourth-priority Colorado River rights to Queen Creek will now be decided by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The county will procure the services of Phoenix law firm Ryley, Carlock & Applewhite to seek information on what possible future legal action may be taken on the matter.
According to Lingenfelter, attorneys will report their findings to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in a future executive session. County officials have sought input or assistance from La Paz County in seeking legal counsel, but those queries were not answered as of Monday, Lingenfelter said.
