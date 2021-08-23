KINGMAN – Mohave County has more than 100 staff vacancies for numerous departments, and will hold a Mohave County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today on the second floor of the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
Falana Huber of the county Human Resources Department said there are more than 100 staff vacancies in numerous county departments including the Assessor’s Office, Mohave County Superior Court, community services, the attorney’s office, development services, the justice court, the library, probation, public health, public works, the Recorder’s Office, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and finance.
“I think that this is something that’s felt currently nationwide,” Huber said of the staff vacancies. “We don’t know what the cause is but we know there’s some folks retiring, and just the current vacancy abundance.”
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor mezzanine of the Mohave County Administration Building. Job seekers can bring their resumes, and should be prepared for brief entrance interviews.
“Departments at the fair are going to be able to do on-the-spot job interviews, brief entrance interviews,” Huber said. “Job seekers can complete their profile and apply online here; we have computers available for them to use.”
Huber said wages are dependent on the department and full-time or part-time status. Full-time employees are eligible for medical, dental and vision, as well as life insurance up to $50,000 and retirement plans.
“We have positions for just about every background starting with temporary positions,” Huber continued. “There are so many, it’s kind of tough to name them all.”
County Communications Director Roger Galloway called the fair “rare.”
“We look forward to helping those people out that are looking for jobs,” Huber continued. “We have quite a variety and we look forward to a great turnout.”
