The Mohave County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing this week to discuss a rising number of illegal dumping cases throughout the county. Now, stiffer penalties are expected to be imposed for offenders - and allowing those offenders to clean up their mess in lieu of a fine will no longer be an option.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to eliminate self-cleanup in lieu of prosecution for offenders who are caught dumping their refuse on state, federal or county lands. The board also approved a motion to hold a future public hearing, where current fines for illegal dumping could be increased to a range of $500 to $2,500.
The decision came after board members received a growing number of complaints from Mohave County residents, as well as a call to action this month by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. As of April, 11 people this year have been cited for illegal dumping by Mohave County’s Environmental Rural Cleanup Enforcement task force.
The BLM’s Lake Havasu field office oversees about 1.3 million acres of public land, including more than 140 miles of the Lower Colorado River. Much of that public land surrounds the county’s major municipalities, which are host to approximately 10 million annual visitors. And according to BLM Havasu Field Supervisor Jason West, a greater number of those visitors have been disposing of their refuse on public lands throughout the past several years.
”We’d like to work together to do something about it,” West said. “We’d like for the Board of Supervisors to enable judges to have a mandatory fine that can’t be reduced, or something else that can be used as a significant deterrent.”
And according to West, the BLM is planning to establish a reward system, allowing community members to earn as much as $5,000 for identifying or turning in suspects believed to have disposed of their waste on public lands.
West says the BLM remains positive working relationships with local law enforcement, who have long been willing to help.
“This is not a victimless crime,” West said. “(Dumpers) are hurting their communities, and the lands that we all wish to enjoy together.”
Past efforts have lacked necessary impact, West says
On Monday, West testified before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors about the ongoing issue, at the issue of District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson.
“There’s been a significant uptick in dumping on federal and state lands, as well as city communities,” West said. “With respect to all of the work going on with Mohave County’s (Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement) program, and combined patrols from the sheriff’s office, local police departments and the BLM, we have been able to make a dent - but that dent isn’t what it needs to be.”
When the ‘carrot’ doesn’t work
According to West, dump sites have been abundant enough in Western Arizona that the majority of his office’s budget for hazardous materials disposal was expended within the first two months of this fiscal year.
“We aren’t able to get to everything (that requires removal),” West said. “Abandoned RVs, or something that’s been turned into a meth lab, or hazardous materials with human waste in it, or public dumping and exploding targets - we’re seeing a lot more of it on state and federal land.”
In cities throughout Mohave County, municipalities have attempted to combat the issue by providing “free dump days” for large items that require disposal. Despite incentives, however, West says illegal dumping is still increasing.
“The city of Lake Havasu puts signs up to let people know that they have six free ‘dump dates’ every year,” West said. “But the incentive isn’t facilitating the change that needs to happen. We’re offering the carrots, but the carrots aren’t being eaten.”
Now, the BLM hopes to work with communities including Mohave County, as well as local law enforcement, to actively enforce and deter illegal dumping.
Dumpers will pay for waste disposal - one way or another
“(The BLM) has a fine structure that starts at about $100,” West said. “That’s less than it costs to fill up most of the vehicles some of you drove here this morning. It’s not really a deterrent, and it won’t stop someone from driving onto public land and dumping their refuse. We’re looking to work together to see if there’s a way to dis-incentivize people from going out and doing it.”
But according to BLM law enforcement ranger Carrie Wostal, who also spoke at the meeting, offenders have been difficult to catch. The BLM averages about two citations for illegal dumping per month, and they can be difficult to prosecute.
Local deputies pursue common goal
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster says that clean deserts and safe off-road activity are common goals the sheriff’s office shares with BLM officials. And although detectives with the county’s illegal dumping task force haven’t noticed a dramatic increase in such incidents this year, illegal dumping has been an ongoing issue for decades.
“We agree that current fines aren’t much of a deterrent,” Schuster said on Tuesday. “And allowing a violator to clean up a dump site in lieu of criminal penalty is not working. If a person is charged and convicted, appropriate levels of punishment should be imposed to ensure the individual does not repeat the offense, and to put other would-be litterbugs on notice.”
Schuster said he would approve of convicted dumpers’ photographs or images were posted on the front pages of Mohave County newspapers.
According to Schuster, the penalty for illegal dumping in Mohave County as of this week is a maximum of six months in jail and a fine of no more than $2,500. In some cases, the crime may be prosecuted as a felony, which may be punishable by two years in prison and as much as $150,000 in fines.
In Havasu
West was invited to speak Monday before the county’s governing board by Buster Johnson, who represents the county’s Third supervisory district.
Johnson says he has received a growing number of complaints from constituents as to illegal dumping in the desert area surrounding Southern Lake Havasu City - notably, in the areas of Bison Boulevard, Standard Wash and Craggy Wash.
“We sometimes forget that desert activities are just as popular as our lake,” Johnson said this week. “No one wants to drive into the desert and see dumpsites and trash everywhere.”
Johnson agreed in a Tuesday interview that past punitive efforts toward offenders were ineffective in curbing dumping incidents.
“I believe that if the Board of Supervisors (previously) wouldn’t have allowed offenders to clean up their dumping in lieu of criminal prosecution, we wouldn’t be seeing this problem, and our law-abiding citizens wouldn’t have to spend their free time cleaning up the desert,” Johnson said.
