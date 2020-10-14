Even as the Lake Havasu City Police Department investigates a recent shooting death involving Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s office will be investigating another shooting death involving the Kingman Police Department. Both incidents took place this week in Kingman.
The most recent shooting incident involving police officers occurred early Wednesday morning, when Kingman Police officers received reports of a man shooting at homes neighboring his residence. According to an initial report by the Kingman Police Department, officers surrounded the unnamed suspect’s home and attempted to negotiate his surrender.
According to the report, the man was verbally aggressive, uncooperative and confrontational with officers throughout a two-hour standoff that followed. The man allegedly fired at officers from his home, and the Kingman Police Department requested assistance at the scene from a Lake Havasu City SWAT team.
The SWAT team entered the suspect’s home almost three hours after the standoff began, where they allegedly found the man deceased inside. One Kingman officer, identified as a six-year veteran of the department, was involved in the initial exchange of gunfire. According to the Kingman Police Department, it was unknown as of Wednesday whether the victim’s death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot or if he was wounded in the exchange.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave as of Wednesday, and investigation in the incident will be undertaken by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday’s incident was the second such incident this week in Mohave County, both of which may have ended in suicide by the victims.
On Oct. 10, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home of a man identified as 29-year-old Shawn M. Campbell. Campbell had reportedly been arguing with family members, and fired gunshots at his residents. The sheriff’s office reported that when deputies arrived, Campbell exchanged gunfire with SWAT officers. Campbell was later found deceased inside his residence, due to what the sheriff’s office described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Campbell’s shooting is now under investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department. It is common practice for law enforcement agencies to enlist outside agencies to investigate shooting incidents involving officers, to eliminate the appearance of departmental bias.
Two Lake Havasu City Police officers were placed on administrative leave in August, following a shooting death that is now under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department. In that incident, 39-year-old Havasu resident Ronald S. Chipman was fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Havasu officers, who were engaged in a four-hour standoff at Chipman’s Pocahontas Drive residence.
In the past five years, no law enforcement officer in Mohave County or its municipalities has been found guilty of wrongdoing in a shooting investigation by another law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.