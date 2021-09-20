The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation opened its public comment period for the proposed transfer of more than 2,000 acre-feet of water to the Central Arizona town of Queen Creek. Now, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has something to say.
The Board agreed on Monday to submit commentary of its own to the Bureau in reference to the deal, which was first proposed in 2019. The agreement between Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions and Queen Creek would allow the company to transfer its allocation of fourth-priority Colorado River water to the town through its property, Cibola-based GSC Farms. Mohave County officials have long opposed such deals as a matter of policy.
The county’s addition to the Bureau of Reclamation’s public comment period will be due by Sept. 24. A copy of comments to be sent by the county’s governing board was not publicly available as of Monday afternoon.
In past statements to Today’s News-Herald, Mohave County Officials have said the deal would deprive Colorado River communities of a potential economic resource, to the benefit of Central Arizona. The water would reportedly facilitate the construction of 5,500 new homes in Queen Creek, and boast a $300,000 economic impact for the state, according to a 2019 study commissioned by Greenstone. According to the same study, GSC Farms’ La Paz County location produced only about $1.2 million in economic output, almost all of which was to the benefit of California.
Queen Creek officials spoke with Today’s News-Herald in an interview earlier this month. According to them, the towns goals aren’t nearly so ambitious. Although Greenstone’s study said the water could provide for the construction of 5,500 new homes in Queen Creek, the city’s Utility Services Director says the water will instead be used to offset the Queen Creek’s continued dependence on its own groundwater source.
“We want to use it to replace the groundwater for our current customers,” Gardner said. “We’re not planning to use the water from GSC Farms for our own growth. The study says we could use it to build 5,500 new homes, but it’s not our study, and that’s not what we plan to use it for.”
According to Gardner, the goal of acquiring GSC Farms’ 2,000 acre-foot share of Colorado River water would be to expand the city’s own water portfolio. And according to Queen Creek Communications and Marketing Manager Constance Halonen-Wilson, it’s part of the city’s strategy not for expansion, but for maintaining its residents’ existing quality of life.
“Queen Creek is looking to diversify its long-term water strategy,” Halonen-Wilson said. “It’s important to understand that this is for our long-term sustainability. We have ample groundwater, but we’re looking to diversify, and this is a sustainable source of water.”
According to Halonen-Wilson, Queen Creek officials are following every legal process to obtain that water – and she says Mohave and La Paz Counties are losing nothing in the deal.
“Mohave County has its own water portfolio, and it’s very robust,” Halonen-Wilson said. “We are just looking to strengthen our own. To this, it’s a minor transfer … but the way Mohave County talks about it, it’s the End of Days. We’re only exercising good management to bring in a supply of water to offset Queen Creek’s groundwater pumping.”
Public comment for the deal remained open as of Monday at Gscfarmqckwatertransfer.com.
