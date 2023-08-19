A tropical storm climate will start the week off, along with severe weather.
Moderate to major storm impacts are in store for Mohave County residents, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
With the arrival of Hurricane Hilary, the county has been placed under a flash flood watch until Monday afternoon, says Morgan Stessman with NOAA on Saturday.
Residents of La Paz County and Needles, California can expect a slight to marginal risk for flash flooding on Monday continuing into parts of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.
The storm’s intensity has since lowered to a category 3 (earlier Saturday), Stessman continues, with the western section starting to lessen, as per expectations. Hurricane Hilary’s trajectory has also accelerated, and has a “slightly more eastward” position as of Saturday morning, she says.
Still, areas within the Lower Colorado River Valley, specifically Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, will see heavier impacts beginning on Sunday.
“This is historic. We haven’t really seen this level of impacts, so prepare for the worst,” Stessman stated. “As we get into Sunday, we see things ramp up across the board. Flooding is going to be our biggest concern.”
The severe weather outlook for Sunday includes a 2% to 4% chance for tornadoes in the areas of Havasu, Parker, Bullhead City, Needles and Blythe, California.
Southeastern California and Southern Nevada are expected to receive most of the predicted rainfall, with “historic flooding” for the areas of San Bernardino and Inyo counties, Stessman states.
Predicted rainfall totals include a 50% to over 100% chance of surpassing normal yearly levels for some locations, according to Stessman. Overnight precipitation is also expected to take place with “rounds” of thunderstorms and showers, she continues.
Whereas monsoons draw from “daytime convection,” Stessman stresses that circulation present will further drive overnight showers and thunderstorms.
“In addition to flooding on Sunday, we do have the threat of severe weather sort of as that circulation moves in,” Stessman said. “General thunderstorms for more of our northwestern portions with a marginal risk for our southern and eastern portions of the forecast area.”
Other severe weather impacts for Havasu, Bullhead City, Parker, Kingman, and Needles include a 5% to 14% chance of severe winds, the NWS SPC predicts.
“It’s going to be a juiced up monsoon type thing, just a little bit more moisture in the atmosphere than normal,” Stessman said. “On Tuesday, it’s more of the Mohave County area. Wednesday, we see it more across Southern Nevada, and then Northwestern Arizona.”
With uncertainties still in the air, late week expectations show heavy precipitation chances persisting until Friday. Chances for additional weekend monsoons are likely due to leftover moisture from Hurricane Hilary, Stessman states.
On late Saturday afternoon, beachgoers could be seen along the Bridgewater Channel and Thompson Bay in the midst of heavy rainfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.