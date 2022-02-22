The Mohave County Board of Supervisors tabled plans Tuesday to discuss a renewal of Lake Havasu City’s lease at the city’s consolidated courthouse. According to Supervisor Buster Johnson, neither the county nor the city may be getting a fair deal.
The city now has plans in motion to move to a new courthouse facility at 92 Acoma Boulevard. But until then, municipal court functions will continue to be available at the consolidated courthouse. The city’s use of that courthouse will rely on a month-to-month lease, as presented to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week. But according to Johnson, the lease hasn’t been updated for the past 15 years.
On Monday, Johnson requested that county staff examine square footage costs as of this year.
“It’s a 2006 or 2007 contract,” Johnson said at Monday’s meeting. “An update would be fair to the county as well as to the city.”
The city has leased the Lake Havasu City Courthouse since 1992, when Havasu’s population was only 24,000. Now the city’s population has grown to more than 57,000, and Havasu has become the largest municipality in Mohave County. That growth, according to justice officials, has correlated with a rising number of civil and criminal cases - and the consolidated courthouse may not be big enough for both parties to share.
The city’s new municipal courthouse is still years away, however, and city officials have only recently begun to consider a contract for pre-construction and design of the facility.
Under the existing lease agreement, last updated in 2019, Lake Havasu City’s use of the facility cost about $4,680 per month in rent, with a 14% share of the consolidated courthouse’s electrical expenses. The city would also pay $2,247 per month in court security expenses, and an additional cost for use of the facility’s telephone system.
According to statements last week by Lake Havasu City Municipal Judge Mitchell Kalauli, the agreement allowed Havasu the use of one courtroom, as well as an additional courtroom available in the event of an emergency, as well as the use of equipment and amenities at the location.
Discussion on the lease renewal agreement was tabled on Monday, to continue at a future meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
