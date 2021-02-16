Change could come to Mohave County’s voting system, with plans by Elections Director Allen Tempert to offer greater accessibility to residents during future elections. But the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has a few questions first.
This month, Tempert asked the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to approve a $425,000 expense – paid for by a combination of federal grant funding and the Elections Department’s existing equipment replacement budget. The funding would be used to purchase new on-demand-ballot devices, and allow the county to replace its existing precinct voting system with a “voting center” model already seen in a majority of other counties throughout Arizona. The board voted unanimously to continue discussion on the issue for 60 days.
“Voter confidence is paramount,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter at Tuesday’s meeting. “People would still have to show up to vote at these voting centers – there aren’t going to be a lot of dead people voting. But I don’t have any problem with making sure everyone’s questions get answered.”
The “voting center” ballot model would allow residents from anywhere in Mohave County to vote at any voting center, regardless of what voting precinct they reside. As the fifth-largest county in the U.S., Mohave County residents may not always be able to reach their established precincts in time to vote, Tempert said, nor can they always do so conveniently. But according to Gould, citizens bear the responsibility of making time to vote in their home precincts. Tempert called it the “next level” in Mohave County elections.
According to Tempert, voting centers throughout the county would offer new ballot-on-demand printers and precinct voting machines, able to replicate and accept ballot styles used by any of the county’s precincts. Those voting centers would be located in the county’s busiest voting areas, to start. According to Tempert, those voting centers would allow any county resident to vote, regardless of their respective home precincts.
Tempert says the new machines would boost voter confidence, with ballots being counted electronically at the time they’re cast. And such ballots can be returned to voters if they are mismarked, for correction, rather than being disqualified after the fact. Such machines were proposed to the Board of Supervisors in 2016, Tempert said, but the county voted against them.
“I have to plan a party for 130,000 people, and I have to figure out where all of them are going to show up,” Tempert said.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, the proposed move to a “voting center” model for the county’s elections bore questions to be examined over the next several months.
But according to Tempert, the county will have only until June to explore its options, if supervisors hope to curb their expense. The equipment would be purchased through $341,000 in federal Help America Vote Act grant funding awarded to Mohave County by the state of Arizona. About half of those funds must be used by June 30, or be returned to the state, Tempert said.
