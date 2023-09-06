County housing study under development

Homes are under construction in a development near Swanson Avenue. A new study by Mohave County found a high number of houses are being used as second homes and vacation homes.

 Today's News-Herald file

It’s not always easy for county residents to find (or even afford) a house in Mohave County , but the same might not be said for non-residents. According to county officials, a high number of vacation homes throughout the region may be partly to blame.

Mohave County officials last year commissioned the county’s first housing needs assessment study since 2007, in an effort to stem the region’s growing housing crisis. The results of that study will be presented later this month for review by the county’s governing board, but a list of the study’s key findings were published last week.

