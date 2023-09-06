It’s not always easy for county residents to find (or even afford) a house in Mohave County , but the same might not be said for non-residents. According to county officials, a high number of vacation homes throughout the region may be partly to blame.
Mohave County officials last year commissioned the county’s first housing needs assessment study since 2007, in an effort to stem the region’s growing housing crisis. The results of that study will be presented later this month for review by the county’s governing board, but a list of the study’s key findings were published last week.
The study found that there were 23,714 housing units in Mohave County that were used as secondary homes as of 2023 - A ratio of about one secondary home per every nine Mohave County residents, according to U.S. Census statistics. According to the study, about 20% of all housing units in Mohave County are used as secondary or vacation residences.
The study was led by Washington-based FCS Group under a $144,630 contract, which was approved last June by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. According to county records, the study was intended to identify existing and future housing stock within Mohave County, and examine what barriers may prevent residents from obtaining affordable housing throughout the region. The study would ultimately obtain input from residents, housing developers, builders and local officials in reference to major housing issues and ideas for fostering future housing development.
According to county officials, one factor in the county’s affordable housing crisis could be Mohave County’s rising population. The county’s population surged by 2.1% last year alone, officials say, and the areas of Mohave County and Northern La Paz County are expected to add more than 75,000 new residents over the next two decades.
Meanwhile, officials say the poverty rate in Mohave County remained at about 18.2% - Well above the Arizona average of 12.8%. But as the county’s population increases, and poverty remains an ongoing issue for Mohave County residents, the study shows that inventory may also be tighter as of this year.
According to the study, housing vacancies in Mohave County were at about 1% as of this month, but efforts are underway to add more affordable housing units to the county’s inventory.
County officials announced last week that at least 12 major subdivisions are now being planned throughout the county, with more than 1,000 new housing units either planned or under construction.
According to the report, county officials are also tracking 12 large business location or expansion projects that could arrive in Mohave County, which could add as many as 5,000 new jobs over the next 10 years.
The county’s new housing needs assessment study follows a similar study commissioned by the Lake Havasu City Council, which was presented to the city in July. That study also found that a considerable portion of Havasu’s housing inventory included secondary or seasonal homes. As of July, about 6,500 of housing units in Lake Havasu City were identified as seasonal or secondary homes.
Of the city’s total 32,777 housing units, only 875 were identified as apartments. And any would-be residents searching for an apartment in Havasu would be hard-pressed to find one, according to reporting in July by Today’s News-Herald. Apartments in Havasu had a 1.5% vacancy rate as of this year, according to that study.
The bulk of Mohave County’s own housing needs assessment study has not yet been made public as of this week. While compiling that study officials elicited responses from more than 800 residents, business owners, housing developers and lenders. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to review the new study at the board’s Sept. 18 meeting, but there’s still time for additional Mohave County residents to share their considerations.
Any Mohave County resident or business owner who wishes to comment on housing in Mohave County, or possible solutions to the crisis, may do so by visiting Mohave.gov, or by emailing Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith at smitmi@mohave.gov. The last day to respond will be Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.