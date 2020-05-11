KINGMAN — Mohave County was awarded almost $160,000 for election system improvements to benefit the 2020 general election cycle. The Board of Supervisors approved the money from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office at their a meeting on Monday, May 4.
The money comes from Help America Vote Act and will be used towards acceptable projects meeting the guidelines of the HAVA grant. Before receiving the money the Mohave County Elections Department and Recorders Office must submit applications of qualifying projects to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Such projects would include, among others, replacing voting equipment that only records a voter’s intent electronically with equipment that utilizes a voter verified paper record; implementing a post-election audit system; cybersecurity training and implementing best cybersecurity practices; upgrading election-related computer systems; improving the accessibility and quantity of polling places; and improving voting systems and technology, and methods for casting and counting votes.
On Monday, May 4, the supervisors also approved a request from the City of Kingman for the assistance of the county for the primary election on Aug. 4 and the general election on Nov. 3.
This election cycle, Kingman has opening for three members of the City Council and the Mayor’s seat. It also potentially has ballot questions for a Permanent Base Adjustment and 4-year mayoral terms, which will be on the primary election ballot, as well as a sales tax increase, which will be on the general election ballot.
The board approved similar requests from Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Colorado City and the Topock Golden Shores Sanitary District.
The Recorder’s Office’s Voter Registration Division asked the board to approve a revision to the budget to include already-received funds for special elections held for Kingman and Bullhead City.
The office will also need to redesign and print a new ballot affidavit envelope due to the new voter registration system requirements, with an additional appropriations not to exceed $50,000.
“The new affidavit envelope will be for all elections,” said Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair. “The way the new voter registration system is designed, the envelopes need to feed into the printer in a specific way and all the counties on the new system needed to conform to using the same configuration.”
