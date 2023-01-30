TV repeater tower

A television repeater tower stands on Goat Hill, north of Desert Hills. For decades, that tower has been the sole source of Mohave County Television Improvement District services in Lake Havasu City.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

The Mohave County Television Improvement District could expand into Southern Lake Havasu City for the first time this year, pending a vote by the county’s governing board.

As home to more than 55,000 people, Lake Havasu City is the most populated municipality in Mohave County. But since the district was first founded in 1983, the city has also been among communities least served by the taxpayer-funded TV District.That could change next week with a pending vote on whether to upgrade the district’s existing transmission tower at Goat Hill, north of Havasu.

