The Mohave County Television Improvement District could expand into Southern Lake Havasu City for the first time this year, pending a vote by the county’s governing board.
As home to more than 55,000 people, Lake Havasu City is the most populated municipality in Mohave County. But since the district was first founded in 1983, the city has also been among communities least served by the taxpayer-funded TV District.That could change next week with a pending vote on whether to upgrade the district’s existing transmission tower at Goat Hill, north of Havasu.
That transmission tower, more than 40 years old, has long lacked the technology or signal strength to serve Southern Havasu residents. Last year, the county set aside $200,000 to address a large service gap in the Havasu area, with the county initially considering the addition of a new tower to provide greater service to local residents.
But according to county records, a new site cannot be constructed due to new FCC regulations prohibiting the issuance of licensing for such a tower as of this year. County officials have since worked with Kingman-based WeCom Communications and Florida-based Dutreil Lundin & Rackley to explore options for improving or otherwise moving the city’s existing repeater tower.
According to a Jan. 24 memo by Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the results of broadcast testing with new equipment in the Havasu area this month showed increased reception for South Havasu residents. And with upgraded equipment such as transmitters and equipment, the Goat Hill repeater tower may become as effective as if a second tower were constructed closer to the city’s southern end.
But to take advantage of that service, Elters says a receiver antenna of at least 16 feet may be required for Havasu residents to take advantage of the TV District’s services. Elters also says an amplifier may also be required for customers to receive a signal from the district. Customers who use indoor, “bunny ear” antennas will see no change in service.
The upcoming decision follows an announcement in early January by Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, which detailed plans to expand the district in Havasu this year.
If approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week, county officials could apply for a construction permit to install new equipment at the Goat Hill location in February. If approval is granted, that equipment may be installed and begin transmission as early as May.
The TV Improvement District was originally designed to deliver low-cost television antenna service to mountainous or remote areas of the county where such service would otherwise be unavailable. According to previous statements by Mohave County officials, the district remains the only district of its kind in the U.S.
Mohave County’s governing board is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve upgrades at the Goat Hill repeater tower at the board’s next scheduled meeting in Kingman.
