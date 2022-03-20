Almost 60 years ago, Mohave County entered into a right of way agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, for access to the county’s Goldroad Crest Communication Site in Oatman. And today, that agreement could be renewed for 30 more years by the county’s governing board.
The original agreement was signed in 1963, and the Mohave County Television Improvement District was created 20 years later to serve residents of the county’s rural communities. Today, the district provides county residents with television reception that would be otherwise unavailable across the county’s mountainous landscape. The Goldroad Crest Communication Site remains a part of that district, but requires an agreement to access 7.8 acres of federal land managed by the BLM.
Under the agreement, the United States will not be held liable for any possible damage to the site caused by fire, wind, natural disasters or normal management activities by the BLM.
According to county documents, the land may be home to populations of endangered desert tortoise. County employees on the land must remain aware of the animals. If seen crossing area roads, county employees will be required to carry the animals in their direction of movement to any shaded area across the road.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on its 30-year renewal of the agreement at its meeting today in Kingman. The issue is listed under the county’s Consent Agenda, and may be approved without discussion by the county’s governing board.
