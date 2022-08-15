KINGMAN – Mohave County Treasurer-elect SueAnn Mello shared her duties and outlook for when she takes over the “county bank.”
At the Wednesday, Aug. 10 Mohave Republican Forum meeting, the Kingman City Council woman said she has spent 15 years working in the county’s treasurer office.
With her experience in the treasurer’s department and as a local official since 2018, she said looks forward to serving the people of Mohave County.
“My heart is in it, and I work for you,” Mello said.
With $500 million going through the county each year, Mello said the county has a 97% collections rate. Money collected goes towards the general fund that then helps to fund public entities.
As county treasurer, Mello said she will whittle down the 2.39% fee people pay to pay their bills through Point & Pay. She said she knows of other countries that have a 2.33% fee.
“I’m confident we can get that as well,” Mello said about lowering the fee to 2.33%.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 also talked about water, particularly the Hualapai Groundwater Basin and the board’s request to the Arizona Department of Water Resources for an Irrigation Non-Expansion area in light of the drastic drop in groundwater levels attributed to commercial farming.
The Hualapai Basin is a 1,200-square-mile aquifer that comprises three basins – the Southern Gregg sub-basin, the North Hualapai sub-basin and the Kingman sub-basin.
A 2017 study by the U.S. Geological Survey, published in 2021, observed a 30,900-acre-foot deficit in the basin annually, a massive jump from the 5,600 acre-foot deficit reported in 2013.
Lingenfelter said he is not anti-farmer, but believes that the amount of water being pumped by agriculture entities alone could throw the community into a crisis.
“We want you to do whatever you want to do as long as you’re not hurting other residents, you’re not hurting the City of Kingman as far as our water supply,” Lingenfelter said.
Without action from the state, county staff worries that water levels will hit the 1,200-foot water level faster than anticipated, and new wells will need to be drilled. There are around a dozen wells, and replacing them would cost $2 million to $3 million each.
Lingenfelter said the board also discussed sending a letter to ADWR requesting prohibiting Colorado River Water transfers. Decades of drought also outlined the need for a letter requesting protections for Colorado River water and lakes in river communities. The letter specifies the potential river water transfers to Central Arizona.
“We need to have an Irrigation Non-Expansion area to help balance water use for everybody,” Lingenfelter said
ADWR will hold public hearings prior to making their decisions on the request. The date for the public hearings have not yet been announced, but Lingenfelter encouraged residents to attend and speak.
Lingenfelter also gave an update on the FedEx Distribution Facility, one of the 75 businesses in the Kingman Industrial Park, and said the facility is expected to be completed by the end of October. At 217,000 square-feet, Lingenfelter said the facility will make Kingman a hub in the southwest.
“People are starting to catch on to how good of a business deal Kingman really is,” Lingenfelter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.