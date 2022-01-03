Cindy Landa Cox retired Friday after a 9-year run as Mohave County Treasurer.
Cox left office early for health-related reasons, but wanted to extend her gratitude to the citizens of northwest Arizona.
“I have enjoyed these last nine years more than you can imagine. I am humbled. People are just amazing in Mohave County,” Cox said. “I think my office and team accomplished amazing things during those nine years and I’m really proud of that.”
Cox said the Treasurer’s office and county are well positioned for continued success. Ken Fielder comes out of April retirement as chief deputy county assessor beginning today to serve as treasurer appointee for one year until the office is filled in the 2022 election cycle.
The county also will begin the New Year by taking command of the 88-acre Fairgrounds campus in Kingman that has been contract managed by an association for decades. Parks Administrator Kristin Zimmerman will oversee operations, assisted by Ryan Fruhwirth, the newly hired Fairgrounds Superintendent who left his Recreation Coordinator position with the City of Kingman.
“I feel energized. I feel optimistic and I think we’re going to accomplish great things together,” Fruhwirth said. “We’re going to have some facility improvements and the opportunity for special event growth is tremendous. I’m very excited about that.”
A change in Library District leadership will also take place in January. Jake Barillaro is already serving as interim director alongside Director Kathy Pinnell, who intends to retire before the end of the month.
