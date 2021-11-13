Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox is stepping down.
Cox intended to retire at the end of her term but has informed the Board of Supervisors and county management team that serious health issues prompt her resignation effective Dec. 31.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to represent the citizens of Mohave County for the last nine years,” Cox said in her resignation notice.
Cox is recommending that the board appoint SueAnn Mello as her successor until the next election. Mello, a Kingman City council member, is a treasurer’s office veteran.
“Ms. Mello has been groomed for the position for the last eight years by me in anticipation of my retirement,” Cox said. “For the sake of continuity and uninterrupted service to our mutual constituents, I respectfully request your support for SueAnn.”
