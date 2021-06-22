Havasu has been one of the communities least-served by the county’s Television Improvement District.
Mohave County officials have requested the use of $220,000 in this year’s budget to expand the district further into Havasu, and serve a greater number of Havasu residents. And a new tower could mean that Havasu residents will finally get their money’s worth.
The district operated under a 0.04% property tax levy until last year, when the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to increase that levy to 0.06% in order to address shortfalls in maintaining the district. With Havasu’s higher property taxes and greater population than the county’s other municipalities, the television district tax was largely paid by residents who saw no benefit from the expense.
But according to Assistant Mohave County Manager Yvonne Orr, tax revenues have risen enough not only to provide for the district’s needs – but to expand it. The district’s budget is projected to be about $1.1 million during this year’s budget, and an estimated $1.2 million in 2022.
The district comprises more than 20 repeater towers throughout Mohave County, which transmit broadcast television signals in Kingman and to areas of the county which wouldn’t otherwise have reception at all. The district’s only repeater tower in Havasu has been located north of the city, in the area of Desert Hills. For residents in North Havasu, the district has provided inexpensive, quality television reception – but for many on the city’s southern side, the district has provided no service at all.
“Given that the district operated in the red for a number of years, the increased rate allowed us to get back in the black, and will allow us to expand coverage in areas that may not receive the district’s signal because of Mohave County’s terrain.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will review a final version of this year’s budget, and possible approval of the TV district’s expansion into Havasu, at its Aug. 2 meeting in Kingman.
