KINGMAN — Just like last year, Mohave County expenditures are less than those budgeted, announced Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix in an opening statement for the county’s fiscal 2020-21 budget workshop on Thursday, May 14. That’s doesn’t mean the county is “flush with money,” Hendrix explained.
The entire budget, slated to be adopted in June, will be posted on the county’s website and Hendrix credited Finance Services Director Coral Loyd for the balanced budget. FY 2020-21 runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
“Even those that are still pending, our luck has held this past year and none of the unfunded tax case liabilities have come to fruition,” Hendrix said, referring to tax litigation with two large taxpayers regarding assessed valuation and property taxes.
While the county has received less revenues in FY 2019-20 than initially projected, it still will be significantly more than last year’s revenues, Hendrix said. The county was able to pay off pension liability and fully fund three months of working capital, – about $25 million – to carry the county forward without borrowing.
Still, Hendrix said, having needs outpacing resources is the “story of county life.”
“Currently, the existing potential unfunded liabilities could approach $65 million,” he said. “We also have remaining unfinished capital building needs equating to roughly two more years of the quarter cent sales tax, which sunset at the end of last year,” he reported.
According to Hendrix, the county’s contingency budget for unbudgeted expenditures is too small and there are many pressing county building repairs that have to be considered in the future.
In terms of recommendations, Hendrix, who is retiring next month, suggested retaining current exceptional employees, fantastic county directors and as much of the current leadership as possible.
“The new county manager will need their talent,” Hendrix said.
Among budget priorities is a need to address an increasing demand placed on the county’s courts, Hendrix said. The county should complete its current building projects, among them the existing courthouse remodel project, animal shelter and the soon-to-be acquired DES [Arizona Department of Economic Security] building.
Hendrix recommended reversing the tax reduction in the TV District, increasing the county’s contingency budget, and adjusting employees’ salaries.
In terms of projected capital, the county has a budgeted and unspent $5 million from 2019 and $3.6 million from 2020. With the quarter cent sales tax, the actual revenue exceeded expectations for $1.5 million. With $1 million from the county’s landfill, that puts the total projected capital at over $11 million.
Hendrix recommended using the money to add $400,000 to complete the courthouse, and another $500.000 to the animal shelter to do it “correctly,” Hendrix said. That puts total funds designated for the shelter so far at $2.5 million. The remodeling project of the existing courthouse will take $5.5 million; major capital repairs, among them jail repairs, $500,000; and DES building remodeling, $1.2 million. With a contingency budget increase of $1 million (from $3 million to $4 million), that’s $11 million, Hendrix said.
When compared with last year, by the end of June the county will have an additional $3.6 million in revenues over the prior year. This money will go for additional expenses, including $1.1 million to give all county employees a 2.5% raise.
“You are looking at a $327 million budget ... ,” Finance Services Director Coral Loyd added.
Loyd spoke about the projected decline in revenues that forced the county to apply a $2 million reduction to the initial forecast for surplus revenue.
The losses are primarily in the tourism industry, she said, and also in restaurants, personal services, brick and mortar retail shops and fuel sales. Some of those loses were offset by an increase of business in hardware stores, some auto sales, and Internet sales.
That puts the county in a “pretty good situation,” Loyd said.
