Home prices

Although homes continue to hit the market throughout Lake Havasu City, Realtors say they have been selling much more quickly than normal with lots of potential buyers interested in buying a home in Havasu. That led to higher average sale prices and lower-than-normal inventory levels throughout 2020

 Today’s News-Herald file

Mohave County has made it easier for Lake Havasu City residents to receive refunds on their property taxes, after a typographical error led to a sharp increase in the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s tax levy.

Although few would deny the value of education in Havasu, a typographical error this fall led to schools getting more than their fair share from taxpayers. District residents were overbilled last month by a collective $4.5 million, according to county officials. Efforts have been underway since mid-October to inform and reimburse affected residents, and a $25 processing fee will be refunded to district residents, per a unanimous decision Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

According to county officials, a scrivener’s error in calculating property taxes for the district led to the accidental overtax. When Havasu residents received their property tax bills last month, many were surprised to find the LHUSD school district’s levy had increased by almost 300%. A tax that should have been billed at a rate of $0.2259 now had a rate of $0.7333.

Corrected property tax statements have been sent to all affected property owners, but Havasu residents still have to contact the county to get their money reimbursed.

Havasu residents can learn more about that process by visiting www.mohave.gov and clicking the “Treasurer” tab, or by calling 928-753-0737.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.