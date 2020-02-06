Groundwater reserves in the Hualapai Basin could be depleted in less than a century, according to a new report commissioned by Mohave County officials.
Mohave County Supervisors are asking for action by the Arizona Department of Water Resources to place new limits on irrigation of the Hualapai Basin by area farmers.
The Hualapai Basin serves communities including the city of Kingman. According to the county’s governing board, groundwater supplies within the region are insufficient to meet predicted demands by residents as well as farmers.
The Board of Supervisors this week sent a letter to ADWR Director Thomas Buschatzke, requesting that the basin be designated an Irrigation Non-Expansion area – a distinction that would effectively place a moratorium on future irrigation for agriculture.
“This is the second time the county has requested this,” said Patrick Cunningham, a public affairs spokesman for High Ground, a consulting firm that represents the county in negotiations relating to water resources.
“The board could receive a reply in 30 to 45 days,” Cunningham said. “They’ve already received this request once. The problem is that current statutes don’t allow the Arizona Department of Water Resources to make determinations on future predictions of use.”
According to a groundwater resource assessment report commissioned by the county in December, those predictions could be dire. A range of possible scenarios indicated in the study each predict the Hualapai Basin will be depleted at a rate of 6.6 to 9.7 feet per year. The basin could fall below sustainable thresholds in as little as 64 years, according to the report.
“About than 174 wells have been added to the basin since 2012,” Cunningham said. “Some of those wells pump about 1,000 gallons per minute. These are big wells. The county is hoping to slow down the big industrial farms that are pumping a lot of this water out.”
According to Department of Water Resources records, almost 90,000 acres of land in the Hualapai Basin were owned by agricultural companies as of 2017. Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson says he isn’t optimistic the Department of Water Resources will curb future irrigation in the near future.
“We don’t have much hope of anything being enacted,” Johnson said. “But the (Board of Supervisors) is stating the position of Mohave County.”
According to Johnson, irrigation didn’t become an object of contention until after California passed sweeping regulations on agricultural use of groundwater.
“When California started placing restrictions on groundwater, farmers started coming here, where there weren’t any of those restrictions,” Johnson said. “Now people are starting to realize the water table is dropping, and it’s not being recharged as well as it should. Getting (the Hualapai Basin) listed as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area might help, but it’s going to make a lot of people upset.”
The Board of Supervisors’ letter was sent to the Arizona Department of Resources on Monday.
“Inaction means Mohave County must wait for our new farms to exhaust our groundwater basin before any action may be taken by the state of Arizona,” the letter read. “And then it will be way too late for the residents of Mohave County.”
The data comes from a December 2019 report by the Arizona Department of Water Resources. The report was commissioned by the groundwater subcommittee created by legislation introduced last year by State Rep. Regina Cobb. The subcommittees are studying groundwater supplies in Mohave and La Paz Counties and are charged with making recommendations to the Governor by 2021.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources’ Non-Active Management Area Groundwater Committee is scheduled to meet today in Phoenix, but it’s not clear from the meeting agenda whether Mohave County’s request will come up for discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.