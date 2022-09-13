The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has ruled that an environmental analysis will not be necessary for the proposed transfer of more than 2,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water to the Central Arizona community of Queen Creek. Now, Mohave County officials are expected to weigh what legal avenues may yet remain to prevent that transfer from taking place.

According to Mohave County officials, the Bureau ruled earlier this month that the proposed water transfer from Cibola-based GSC Farms to the town of Queen Creek. The Bureau was asked to perform an environmental analysis for the agreement earlier this year, but ultimately concluded that the project did not constitute a “major federal action” that would significantly affect the quality of any human environment. As such, reclamation officials ruled that no environmental impact statement would be required.

