Mohave County employees are now exploring the possible benefits and strategies involved in developing a social media presence for the county.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, social media presents an opportunity to advertise Mohave County and its residents or employees in a way that hasn’t been done before. Some county departments, such as the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, already maintain an active social media presence, but there has never been such a presence for the county itself.
“I see a Facebook presence as being a way to project who Mohave County is, and what we have to offer,” Bishop said Monday. “It might also be a chance to highlight employees occasionally who do something outstanding or out of the ordinary. It won’t be a place to debate political issues, but a place to welcome people to our county and tell them our story.”
Yuma County Communications Director Kevin Tunnell spoke to the board Monday on how powerful such a social media presence could be. According to Tunnell, about 45% of the world’s population uses some form of social media platform, and Facebook has about 2.45 billion active users. Tunnell said such a platform could be crucial in meeting the demographic of people 18 to 24 years old, who reportedly spend as long as three hours per day on Facebook.
“Sixty-two percent of adults get their news from social media,” Tunnell said. “We have better access than ever before in talking to people individually or in a group, and to understand where we stand in a group, or even in doing outreach in a group if needed.”
According to Tunnell, such a presence has allowed Yuma County to listen to relevant conversations, educate audiences and engage the public.
“Young people in today’s generation are now communicating with more people at one time, in the same experience, than ever before,” Tunnell said. “They’re sharing information, and the nature of social media lends itself to talking to that 18-to-35 demographic. If we’re not meeting that demographic on our own, we’re going to be missing out on a very important conversation down the road.”
Social media efforts would be led by Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway. Galloway’s position was created last year in a split decision by the Board of Supervisors – some of whom still question the necessity of a “public relations” agency for the county, or the need for social media engagement. Supervisor Ron Gould opposed the idea of a social media engagement.
“I have a problem with an elected board putting out information on a Facebook page,” Gould said in a Monday interview. “We sometimes disagree and I’m often in the minority. But I don’t have a ‘minority Facebook page’. Should taxpayer dollars really be spent on making people feel good about their county?”
The Board of Supervisors voted to assign county employees to explore the possibilities and determine the possible implementation of a social media presence, for review at a future board meeting. The decision was made in a 3-2 vote by the board.
