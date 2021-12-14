Six months ago, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors rejected a $5 million grant that would provide rental assistance to county residents.
It was a decision made due to a possible lack of interest by residents in June — But now officials say interest is booming.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, U.S. Treasury funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program was rejected when the county was provided information that previously awarded funds under the program had been scarcely used. Due to a surge in popularity for the program, however, Angius says those funds are now nearly exhausted.
“For many residents the cost of rent and utilities has increased during the past few months,” Angius said in her proposal for reconsideration of the board’s June decision. “This is to reconsider applying for and accepting about $5.1 million of (Emergency Rental Assistance Program) funds.”
And according to statements by Angius on Tuesday to Today’s News-Herald, that funding has now become more available for an unforeseen reason.
“When the next round of funding came, with more open restrictions, I said that it seemed the government wanted to condition more people to come to them for their basic needs,” Angius said. “But a few months later, I looked into whether it can be used to help people who were fired or quit because they didn’t get the coronavirus vaccination. According to (Community Services Director) Mike Smith, it can.”
The program was instituted early this year under a $5.1 million grant payment to aid county residents who had difficulty paying rent or utility bills due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to county records, only about 186 applications for that assistance were approved as of June, with $818,000 of the initial funding having been disbursed. When an additional $5.1 million was offered to continue the program, county supervisors rejected that funding due to a perceived lack of interest.
The board voted unanimously in June to reject a second round of grant funding for the program.
“Six months later, information shows that much of the funding has been disbursed to county residents, and is likely to be exhausted in the next few months,” Angius said in her proposal.
As of December 8, county records show that $1,117,587 of that funding has been expended in Lake Havasu City alone. Another $1,841,743 has been disbursed to Bullhead City, with $1,597,058 extended to Kingman residents.
