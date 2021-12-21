As the New Year approaches, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is looking to future legislation to maintain the county’s water interests into the near future.
Officials from Phoenix-based HighGround Public Affairs met with the county’s governing board on Monday to discuss pending legislation and ongoing water concerns.
There, HighGround officials provided updates to county supervisors on issues including continued depletion of Hualapai Valley Basin groundwater supplies, pending transfers of Colorado River water to other Arizona communities, a pending renegotiation of Colorado River operations and pending water settlements with the Hualapai Indian Tribe.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action after the discussion, but Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter indicated his desire that residents remain informed of the issues at hand.
Hualapai Valley Basin Groundwater Bills
Under current statute, Arizona Department of Water Resources cannot prohibit irrigation from a body of water, based on predictive research – according to HighGround Public Affairs Consultant Patrick Cunningham, that means irrigation could continue in the Hualapai Valley Basin until the water runs dry.
But according to county records, agricultural interests in the Kingman area have taken their toll on the Hualapai Valley Basin. As of this week, less than 100 years of the aquifer’s groundwater remained.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has sent two letters to the Arizona Department of Water Resources in recent years, in an attempt to have the basin declared an “irrigation non-expansion area.” The declaration would prohibit future interests from irrigating water from Kingman’s diminishing water supply. With no such declaration coming due to existing statute, however, HighGround is now working with state legislators to change the law, and allow such restrictions to be imposed.
Arizona Rep. Regina Cobb is expected to reintroduce legislation to this effect during the 2022 legislative session. And according to Cunningham, Cobb’s legislation could bring regulation to an until-now unregulated area of Mohave County’s water supply.
“That bill has been the subject of a long study committee, and that study committee has issued 10 recommendations in November,” Cunningham said. “The process of drafting a bill is ongoing right now.”
Meanwhile, ongoing stormwater recharge projects are now being designed to possibly recharge the Hualapai Valley Basin, under a collaboration between Mohave County and the City of Kingman. Mohave County and HighGround are now exploring funding options next year for future projects to restore the region’s groundwater.
Colorado River Transfers
According to Cunningham, legislation will also be proposed in reference to the transfer of Colorado River water from Western Arizona to Central Arizona communities.
“We expect the bill on that to be a pending topic of discussion at Valley partnership forums and elsewhere,” Cunningham said. “The Legislature is very interested in this, and there are people in Central Arizona who are very interested, because there are many other transfers waiting in the wings.”
Among the most contentious of those transfers this year has been the proposed transfer of more than 2,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water from GSC Farms, in La Paz County, to the community of Queen Creek, which lies about 40 miles southeast of Phoenix. The transfer was recommended for adoption earlier this year by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke, and is will ultimately be approved or denied by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Cobb is expected to reintroduce legislation next year that could prohibit the use of state monetary resources to facilitate the transfer of water from Colorado River communities.
Drought continues as southwestern states negotiate
Several Southwestern states have experienced more than 20 years of significant drought, with no discernable end in sight. Last week, Arizona, Nevada and California signed an agreement to temporarily reduce their use of Colorado River water in an effort to stave off possible future water restrictions.
The agreement, known as the “500+ Plan,” will require each of the three states to reduce their consumption of the Colorado River by more than 500,000 acre-feet by 2023 – which would otherwise serve as many as 1.5 million residents per year. The states will also be required to invest $100 million, to be matched by federal funding, into water efficiency projects and programs in each state.
The agreement is a response to diminishing water levels at Lake Mead, which fell below 1,075 feet earlier this year. The lake’s historically low water level was used as a measure to determine near-future water restrictions.
Seven states within the Colorado River Basin will also be required to agree on new operational guidelines for the river by Dec. 31, 2026. HighGround is now working with stakeholders throughout Arizona, early in the process, to consider what shape those guidelines may eventually take.
