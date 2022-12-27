Settlement

The Mohave County Supervisors agreed to settlement terms with several pharmaceutical companies which will be reimbursing numerous cities and counties.

Funding from national opioid settlements continues to see use in Mohave County this month, after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office awarded more than $500,000 to local substance abuse treatment and intervention organizations.

Just in time for Christmas, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the release of $2.2 million in state grant funding to address substance abuse in rural counties throughout the state. That funding has been sourced through lawsuit settlements by major pharmaceutical manufacturers including AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson Medical Supplies and Manhattan-based McKinsey & Co, due to their alleged role in the nationwide opioid prescription epidemic that spanned much of the past decade.

