Funding from national opioid settlements continues to see use in Mohave County this month, after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office awarded more than $500,000 to local substance abuse treatment and intervention organizations.
Just in time for Christmas, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the release of $2.2 million in state grant funding to address substance abuse in rural counties throughout the state. That funding has been sourced through lawsuit settlements by major pharmaceutical manufacturers including AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson Medical Supplies and Manhattan-based McKinsey & Co, due to their alleged role in the nationwide opioid prescription epidemic that spanned much of the past decade.
Of that funding, $250,000 was awarded to youth substance abuse intervention organization, notMYkid, for its operations throughout Mohave County. Short Creek Dream Center received an additional $247,104 of that funding.
Funding was also divided between organizations in Mohave and Coconino Counties, with $64,502 awarded to Parents of Addicted Loved Ones in all rural counties.
An additional $229,100 was awarded to True Pursuit in Mohave and Coconino Counties, and $250,000 more was awarded to Hushabye Nursery in Mohave and Coconino Counties.
Mohave County was among areas of the state most impacted by the opioid epidemic. In 2016, state health officials reported that 127.5 opioid prescriptions had been distributed for every 100 Mohave County residents - the largest ratio of prescriptions to residents in Arizona at that time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2019, Mohave County was among the first to file lawsuits in reference to the opioid epidemic, joined by 90 Arizona cities and towns and all of the state’s 15 counties. In the wake of federal opioid settlements awarded to communities throughout the U.S., funding has been awarded to Arizona counties and organizations under the One Arizona Plan, which requires that such funding be used only for the purpose of treating or otherwise addressing those still suffering from substance abuse disorders.
“Our office has been leading and is continuing to hold accountable manufacturers, marketers and distributors who contributed to the opioid crisis,” Brnovich said on Thursday. “We are now investing settlement funds to reduce the financial impact to Arizona taxpayers and assist people recovering from addiction to resume their lives as healthy and productive members of society.”
