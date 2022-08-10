health director

Dr. Chad Kingsley talks with outgoing Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley.

 Courtesy of Mohave County

Mohave County’s new Public Health Director Chad Kingsley said his department will continue to monitor the monkeypox situation after the first suspected case was reported in the county this week, but he said the department isn’t overly concerned at this point.

On Tuesday, Mohave County Spokesman Roger Galloway said a suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in the county, but he is not able to share details about where the reported case came from nor any details about the patient. Galloway said samples have been collected, the patient is being isolated, and test results should be available this week to verify whether or not they have the disease.

